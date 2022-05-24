WATCH: Italian Coachworks Drops A Hemi Into A Wrangler And Sells For AMG Prices

Agent009 submitted on 5/24/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:00 AM

Views : 588 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Jeep Wrangler, for all its on-road flaws and reliability issues, is still one of the finest off-roaders that money can buy. Of course, these days, the Ford Bronco is giving the Wrangler some serious competition, but what if you'd never be caught dead in a Ford? Well, the Wrangler is a pretty good base for customization and upgrades, especially when you restomod it. Naturally, not everyone wants to go old-school and not everyone wants to take the Wrangler to the trails to defend its honor against the Bronco. Some people just love the classic shape and the timeless proportions, and among those people are the men and women behind the Militem Ferox500.



Read Article


WATCH: Italian Coachworks Drops A Hemi Into A Wrangler And Sells For AMG Prices

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)