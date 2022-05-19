WATCH: Italian Police Arrest Man After He Drove His Maserati Down Rome's Famed Spanish Steps

Police in Italy have arrested a 37-year-old man for driving a rented Maserati Levante down Rome’s iconic Trinità dei Monti stairs, also known as the Spanish Steps.

CCTV footage captured the black Levante driving down the steps in the early hours of the morning. Evidently, the driver of the Maserati didn’t really think through the bizarre stunt as the SUV’s license plates were on full display and local authorities were able to quickly trace it back to a rental car company based on Milan.



