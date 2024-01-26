WATCH: Italians Hate Speed Cameras So Much They Are Cutting Them Down With Grinders

In Italy, as in other parts of the world, speed cameras aren’t particularly popular with the public, and some residents are taking action. Moving under the cover of darkness, a character named Fleximan is cutting down the traffic control devices and becoming a folk hero in the process.



Fleximan is named after the preferred tool for felling speed cameras, an angle grinder, which is known as a flessibile in Italian. However, that’s not the only tool being used to incapacitate them. Some have also been blown up, shot at, or even taken down with farm equipment.









