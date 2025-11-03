WATCH: Jaguar 00 Concept Makes A Splash At Paris Fashion Week - Are You Still Impressed?

Jaguar turned heads when it debuted the Type 00 Concept last December in Miami. Jaguar's official photos showed the large, blocky concept in stylized renderings. To the untrained eye, you'd think the cars weren't even real, but computerized models. Turns out, it looks just the same in real life. Now, we're getting a new look at the concept in public, in action on an actual street. And you know what? It still looks weird as hell. The matte blue exterior almost has a light-absorbing quality to it. Depending on the angle, there's very little to see in the way of exterior detail. Then again, this car doesn't have much exterior detail.













