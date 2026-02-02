WATCH: Jaguar's Controversial GT Is Put Through The Paces

There was a misconception - and I think they unwittingly or not contributed to it - that Jaguar's bosses weren't interested in its past.

The messaging was all new new new; the design chief's line was that Jaguar had "no brand equity"; the old shapes had gone; the old logos had gone; car production was stopping. Everything old had been cast aside in a frenzy of a pastel moonscape future.

The truth of it, at least from the perspective of Jaguar's engineers, was rather different. They understood that things needed to change (had the company been selling 100,000 or more cars a year, they might not have done), but their preparation work on this, a new electric luxury Jaguar, didn't involve abandoning everything that had come before.











