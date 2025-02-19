WATCH: Jaguar's Type 00 EV Sedan Caught Looking Like A 3rd Grade Art Project Gone Wrong

Jaguar is going through an electric revolution by dropping all gas cars to become an EV brand. It's also moving upmarket by improving quality, raising prices, and making fewer cars. It all starts with this–a stately grand tourer previewed by the Type 00 concept we saw in December. A prototype has now been spotted roaming the streets of Spain. Despite the extensive camouflage, the GT can't hide its large footprint. The imposingly long hood may beg for a V-8 or even a V-12, but no combustion engine powers this test car. Jaguar's Managing Director Rawdon says high-end buyers barely care about what powers their luxury cars. There's certainly no cat purr from the prototype, only artificial noises produced by a sound-emitting device that has been mandatory on EVs in the European Union for several years. Aside from gaining side mirrors to replace the concept's cameras, the electric Jag now has rear doors, too. Although the car is absolutely massive, the rear doors are not that big.













