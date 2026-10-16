WATCH: Jaguar's Type 01 Follows Rivian With Impossible To Repair Body Panel

Jaguar calls it the Impossible Panel. The 10-foot sheet of aluminum pressed into forming the rear quarter section of the Type 01 should have been impossible to make. However, it was key to delivering the proportions and look the automaker wanted, so the company made it happen.

But why is this piece of formed aluminum so impossible to make?

One single piece of aluminum goes from the back bumper of the Jaguar Type 01, extends to form the wheel arch and rear fender, and then arcs up to become the C-Pillar and the roofline of the car. It's a manufacturing masterpiece: a panel 10 feet long and less than one millimeter thick that is key to the car's design.