WATCH: Japan Comes To The White House Ready To Deal Rather Than Face Tariffs

Talks with the Japanese prime minister is already yielding fruit. The Prime Minister of Japan has just informed President Trump that major Japanese car companies are now opening factories in the United States.

This is in response to the possibility of tariffs on Japanese products. As mentioned earlier today Japan is now investing in the US steel industry as well.



All of this comes right after the Prime Minister shut down a question from a journalist wanting to bait him on traiffs. The Minister calmly said "I am unable to respond to a theoretical question" closing the conversation.



Thousands of jobs are coming. Detroit will be Motor City again.



NEW: Trump is visibly impressed after Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shut down a reporter who tried baiting him over tariffs.



Reporter: If the US places tariffs on Japanese imports, would Japan retaliate?



Ishiba: I am unable to respond to a theoretical question.



Trump:… pic.twitter.com/eOTtWT1CkG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 7, 2025

