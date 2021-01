I know in America many gearheads love nothing more than to see huge groups of Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) cars, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say this group of JDM cars is not what we hope to see: a massive pileup of 134 cars on a highway in northern Japan earlier today. Snowy, blizzard-like conditions are being blamed on the huge crash, which reportedly killed one, injured 17 people and stranded around 200.







