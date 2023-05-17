WATCH: Japanese Tuner Takes New Prius To The Wild Side

Most of us agree that the fifth-generation Toyota Prius is the prettiest yet, so it was inevitable that sooner or later, Japanese tuners would get their hands on the sleek electrified hatch. T-Demand presented its own take on the new Prius that joins the camber gang.
 
T-Demand offers a long list of suspension modifications for the hybrid Toyota, including new upper and lower arms, toe control, and tie rods by Pro Arm, plus a new set of dampers by Pro Damper. All of the components feature a shiny orange finish, making them stand out when looking at the underbody.

 


