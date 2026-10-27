WATCH: Jay Jeno Drives A 1979 Cadillac Seville Like It Was Stolen...Well.. Because It Was

Actor Jerry O’Connell took his 1979 Cadillac Seville to Jay Leno’s Garage to brag about it and to tell the story of how it was stolen from his driveway in California, pulled over for speeding, and recovered a few hours later, even before the actor reali The 1979 Cadillac Seville was stolen from Jerry O'Connell's driveway in Calabasas, California, on January 13 or 14, 2026, and recovered by law enforcement soon after the theft. The perpetrator got their hands on it while Jerry O’Connell and his wife, Rebecca Romijn, were out of town. He had to pay for three days of impound, until authorities completed the investigation. The impound lot's chalk marks are still on the rear window. He later admitted he had left the keys inside the center console, so it was easy for the thief to drive off in it.















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