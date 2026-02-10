WATCH: Jay Leno Compares A 1981 Corvette Against A 1997 Ferrari 355 F1 Berlinetta

The sports car world goes from Maranello to Bowling Green and back as Jay Leno brings a Chevy Corvette and a Ferrari 355 into his studio to determine which is the coolest sports car. Both wearing black and carrying the reputation of iconic cars, they battle for supremacy in front of the camera, even though they come from totally different worlds, budgets, and eras.

Worlds apart in terms of pricing and performance, the 1997 Ferrari 355 F1 Berlinetta and the 1981 Chevrolet Corvette C3 parked in Jay Leno’s Garage share nothing but the color. But that, too, is named completely differently. While the Ferrari wears Nero Daytona, the C3 Corvette boasts what Chevrolet referred to as simply Black.









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