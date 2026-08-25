WATCH: Jay Leno Compares A $3 Million GMA T.50 To The McLaren F1 And McLaren P1

Jay Leno invited his good friend Dan Heard, exotic car collector who owns what the comedian calls "My interpretation of the Holy Trinity." He brought the McLaren F1, the McLaren P1, and the GMA T.50 supercars on the show. Jay Leno owns two of them, so he takes the only one that he doesn't have at home for a spin for "the thrill of a lifetime." The McLaren F1, the McLaren P1, and the new Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 are all in his studio. While the F1 and the T.50 are deeply rooted in Gordon Murray's automotive vision, sharing the analog approach and mechanical engineering, he has no relation whatsoever to the P1. He left McLaren in 2004, long before the P1 was conceived, and has actually been quite critical of it.















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