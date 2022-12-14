WATCH: Jay Leno Describes His Accident In First Interview Since Being Hospitalized

I said, ‘Dave, Im on fire. To hear television personality and respected car collector Jay Leno recount the incident that resulted in a fire that caused severe burns to his face and hands, you’d think he was telling a joke.



In mid-November (so precisely one month ago), Jay Leno was rushed to the hospital after suffering burns to his face, hands and body in a fire that broke out inside his Burbank garage. Later reports would reveal that he had been working on one of his cars when a spark ignited a gasoline leak, causing the flames.









