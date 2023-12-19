WATCH: Jay Leno Discovers Cybertruck Is Not A Tank In Offroad Romp

Jay Leno has long been a fan of Tesla’s vehicles, and with the exciting new Cybertruck having just hit the market, he had the opportunity to take it for a spin with the company’s head of design and its VP of vehicle engineering.

Rather than take it to the drag strip, as others have done, Leno decided to treat the Cybertruck as what it is: a truck. So, in addition to taking for a spin around his normal driving route, he also did a little light off-roading in the vehicle, taking it for a splash and a scrape.




