WATCH: Jay Leno Explains Why He Has Never Bought A Ferrari

Jay Leno owns over 300 vehicles, including rare classics and the latest supercars. He has made his Burbank garage a kind of living museum for automotive history. But among his hundreds of cars, one brand is conspicuously absent: Ferrari. Now, he explains the reason: it isn't performance, reliability, or design. It is the experience of buying one. On the Road To Success Stories podcast, Jay Leno has openly explained that his avoidance of Ferrari stems not from a lack of admiration for their engineering or design, but from frustrating experiences with the brand's dealerships. He has described the purchasing process at Ferrari as excessively restrictive and, at times, almost humiliating.











