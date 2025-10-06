WATCH: Jay Leno Gets Ahold of A Ferrari Daytona SP3 And Quickly Puts A Challenger Hellcat In It's Place

Jay Leno got his hands on the ultra-exclusive Ferrari Daytona SP3. A collector brought it to his garage and let him take it for a spin. Raw power, elegant retro styling, and a lesson taught to a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat driver who seemed to want to compete with the Daytona SP3 were the factors that put a smile on Leno's face. Rear-mounted, naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 with no electrification or turbo-charging involved. It pumps out 829 horsepower (840 metric horsepower) and 514 pound-feet (700 Newton meters) of torque. Those are what make the Ferrari Daytona SP3 the car that it is, delivering raw power in pure, old Ferrari style.

Those are the numbers that make it rocket from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds and max out at 211 mph (340 kph). However, the Daytona SP3 is more about the experience than it is about speed and performance in a straight line.









