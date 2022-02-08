WATCH: Jay Leno Gives His Expert Opinion On The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq SUV

Cadillac might not be a prevalent brand to the rest of the world, but to Americans, it meant something once upon a time.  In 1949, the American automaker was so much ahead of its time, their cars had an electrified interior and automatic transmission, while Rolls Royce drivers were still struggling with roll-up windows and a 4-speed manual gearbox. On his latest episode, Jay Leno featured the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq (debut model) and took it out for a spin.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is a turning point for its automaker. It’s hard to ignore its chilled-out handsome looks, shiny exterior, and sleek body lines. Cadillac designers and engineers clearly took their time to make this car difficult to forget.



