WATCH: Jay Leno Goes Rebel And Ditches The Electronics And Screens With The 2029 Hennessey Blackbird

Meet the 2029 Hennessey Blackbird before you are actually supposed to meet it. The Blackbird is the upcoming, ultra-exclusive, all-analog hypercar, designed as an act of rebellion against modern electrified vehicles with cabins covered in screens. This is the car that Jay Leno now gets up close and personal with long before deliveries even start. Jay Leno and John Hennessey have a history together. They first met back in 1993. At the time, John was a hot rodder who turned Dodge Vipers into venomous machines. Since then, he has built three insane hypercars. First came the Hennessey Venom GT with 1,244 horsepower (1,261 metric horsepower). A decade later, he came up with the Venom F5 in standard form, boasting 1,817 horsepower (1,842 metric horsepower).













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