WATCH: Jay Leno Hands The Keys To Two Classic Porsche Models To A Buddy For His Opinion

Agent009 submitted on 9/22/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:59:20 AM

Views : 232 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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 Jay Leno put a friend in a tough spot. The comedian handed him the keys to his 2004 Porsche Carrera GT and 1963 Porsche 356 Carrera 2 and asked him to pick one that he would go home with. To determine the winner, he’s got the winding roads right outside Los Angeles as a playground.

 
Jay Leno's driver this time is Wilhelm Schmid, CEO of A. Lange & Sohne Watches, a Porsche enthusiast. He has never driven these models before. At home, he has a 1966 Porsche 911 2.0-liter S and a 1959 Porsche 356 Roadster. Instead, Jay Leno has quite a Lange watch collection. He is not a brand ambassador, so he didn’t get a single one for free.

 
Now, Wilhelm will drive the 2004 Porsche Carrera GT and the 1963 Porsche 356 Carrera 2 along what Jay Leno calls "the best roads" in America, which are just a couple of miles out of Los Angeles. The first one he test-drives is the 2004 Porsche Carrera GT, widely called "the last true analog Porsche."





 
 


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WATCH: Jay Leno Hands The Keys To Two Classic Porsche Models To A Buddy For His Opinion

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