WATCH: Jay Leno Proves That 12 HP Is More Than Enough To Have Fun

Agent009 submitted on 10/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:47 AM

Views : 634 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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The first- and last-generation Packards have been parked in Jay Leno’s Garage. The "grandpa" and "grandson" have been shipped across the country all the way from Newport, Rhode Island, where they have been residing in the Audrain Auto Museum, to Los Angeles, California, to be on Jay Leno's show.

       
The one who accompanies the Packards is Donald Osborne, Classic and Exotic Car Appraiser and Consulting Director of the museum. The grandpa is a 1902 Packard Model F, one of the four known to have survived, while the grandson is the 1956 Packard Caribbean.




 


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WATCH: Jay Leno Proves That 12 HP Is More Than Enough To Have Fun

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