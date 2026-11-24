The Ferrari that Sonny Crockett, played by Don Johnson, drove during the first two seasons of Miami Vice was actually a replica of a 1972 Ferrari Daytona Spyder built on the chassis of a C3 Chevrolet Corvette. The man who built it has just parked it in Jay Leno's Garage. Back in the early 1980s, kit car builder Tom McBurnie visited Newport Beach exotic car dealer Al Mardikian to discuss building Shelby Cobra replicas. After Mardikian passed on his price, McBurnie spotted a white 1972 Ferrari Daytona Spyder sitting in the showroom on consignment.











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