WATCH: Jay Leno Reviews The 2026 Tesla Model Y Juniper

The Tesla Model Y was the world's best-selling car in 2023 and 2024 and might hit the jackpot in 2025 with the refreshed version. Tesla has built on those numbers and listened to customers' feedback to roll out a Model Y like no car before it. Now, the 2026 Model Y is parked in Jay Leno's Garage.

Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy and Head of Design Franz von Holzhausen are the ones who built the 2026 Model Y. They are the ones who brought the Launch Series to Jay Leno's show. It comes with dual motors, a refreshed design, enhanced aerodynamics, and updated tech.

It is pushed forward by a dual-motor setup, which generates 458 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 4.1 seconds, which is over a second quicker than the outgoing model. The base version will hit the market later on, with 397 horsepower and 398 pound-feet.



