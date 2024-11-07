WATCH: Jay Leno Reviews The Beast - Sort Of

Jay Leno dressed up to the nines to introduce the Beast. The car barely fits inside the studio for the latest episode of his car show. Two members of the Secret Service brought it in. Nobody else is allowed to drive it or take a look inside it. The three-generation Beast, a unique Cadillac, debuted in 2018 as the official state car of the President of the United States. There is no official information about its powertrain, specs, or equipment. Steve Abel, Protective Armored Specialist, and Jay Nasworthy, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Presidential Protective Division, brought the limousine to Jay Leno's Garage but asked anyone to keep their distance. The two of them have one mission to accomplish, and it is dead serious: to protect the President of the United States, no matter what his name is. The Beast is built by General Motors and it sort of is a Cadillac. "Built to resemble a Cadillac," they say and insist that it is the safest vehicle in the world. What makes it that safe remains a secret. Of course, we know the general details. It is armored, it's got bulletproof glass, and run-flat tires the size of big trucks rubber.









