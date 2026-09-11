WATCH: Jay Leno Shows Off Classics From The 40's, 50's, And The 60's In Americana Special

Jay Leno welcomes three pure American automobiles into his garage. No, he hasn't bought them. All three of them were shipped across the country, all the way to the West Coast, from the Audrain Auto museum in Newport, Rhode Island, and Consulting Director Donald Osborne, has come to brag about them. All run and drive, and get road-tripped every once in a while, turning heads and getting thumbs up. Donald Osborne brought an American car from the 1940s, one from the '50s, and another one from the '60s. Wearing dark blue and looking intimidating is the 1947 Buick Roadmaster with 33,000 original miles (53,108 kilometers) on the clock.













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