WATCH: Jay Leno Shows Up Unannounced At A Car Meet In His New Mustang GTD

Jay Leno had his brand-new Ford Mustang GTD delivered just a few days ago. Ford CEO Jim Farley brought it himself to his garage. The two talked about it on Jay Leno's show before taking it for its maiden drive.



Now, the 75-year-old car fanatic took his GTD up the Angeles Crest Highway, a scenic road, winding through the San Gabriel Mountains. It is a popular route for driving enthusiasts, offering stunning views and reaching elevations above 7,000 feet.











