WATCH: Jay Leno Tackles A 900HP 911 Turbo S 992.1 - Did He Bite Off More Than He Can Chew?

The Porsche 911 Turbo S 992.1 has left its factory far behind for a life in the spotlight. Dialed up to produce 920 horsepower, the P39 hypercar roars out all the drama of its rear-mounted twin-turbocharged flat-six. "It makes all the right noises," says Jay Leno, who just welcomed the first RML-built Porsche into his studio.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S 992.1 was heavily modified and delivered to Graham Rahal, an Indianapolis-based race car driver and son of Bobby Rahal, winner of the 1986 Indianapolis 500. Graham is the one who chose the showstopping orange paint job.

















