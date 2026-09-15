WATCH: Jay Leno Tackles A 900HP 911 Turbo S 992.1 - Did He Bite Off More Than He Can Chew?

Agent009 submitted on 9/15/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:03:39 AM

Views : 442 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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The Porsche 911 Turbo S 992.1 has left its factory far behind for a life in the spotlight. Dialed up to produce 920 horsepower, the P39 hypercar roars out all the drama of its rear-mounted twin-turbocharged flat-six. "It makes all the right noises," says Jay Leno, who just welcomed the first RML-built Porsche into his studio.
      
The Porsche 911 Turbo S 992.1 was heavily modified and delivered to Graham Rahal, an Indianapolis-based race car driver and son of Bobby Rahal, winner of the 1986 Indianapolis 500. Graham is the one who chose the showstopping orange paint job.


 





 


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WATCH: Jay Leno Tackles A 900HP 911 Turbo S 992.1 - Did He Bite Off More Than He Can Chew?

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