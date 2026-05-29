WATCH: Jay Leno Takes BMW's Tiny Isetta 300 Out In The LA Jungle

Agent009 submitted on 5/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:09 AM

Views : 322 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In the grim landscape of post-World War II Germany, industrial manufacturing lay in ruins. Allied regulations strictly forbade companies from producing heavy machinery or any automotive goods deemed potentially war-worthy. For BMW, a manufacturer celebrated for its grand touring luxury and engineering brilliance, the situation was desperate.
   
Attempts to break back into the market with the hand-built 502 luxury saloon and the breathtaking 507 sports car proved financially catastrophic. Nobody in a devastated Europe had the capital to buy them. Facing imminent liquidation, the brand needed an unconventional hero.


 


Read Article


WATCH: Jay Leno Takes BMW's Tiny Isetta 300 Out In The LA Jungle

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)