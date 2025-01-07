WATCH Jay Leno Takes His 1974 Triumph TR6 Out On The Roads

The 1974 Triumph TR6 arrived in the late 1960s, but it did not feel like an innovative car. It actually still felt like a car from a past era at its best. It had a dashboard cut from wood (not plastic looking like wood!), and everything looked old school.

The seats were wrapped in black vinyl, not leather, because the TR6 was not designed to be expensive. It was designed to be sporty, light, and more affordable than the Jaguars and Aston Martins of the era. Besides, it was nothing like the big, bulky American cars.



Triumph built 91,850 TR6s and exported 83,480. Almost all of them arrived in the United States, while only 8,370 were sold in their home market. One of those exported to the US ended up in Jay Leno's hands.





