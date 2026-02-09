WATCH: Jay Leno Takes Off The Wheels And Goes Airborne In A Cirrus Vision Jet

Jay Leno has taken a break from his usual driving episodes on his channel and switched to flying. The comedian boarded the Cirrus Vision Jet, which is dubbed "The Supercar of the Skies" for a reason. It is powerful, fast, and it sells for supercar money. However, it does something that supercars can't: it can fly at 31,000 feet above the ground. Before getting in the pilot's seat, Jay Leno brags about his motorcycles and cars powered by jet engines, but none has ever taken wheels off the ground and into the air. Well, except for that motorcycle crash, when he was knocked down by an unmarked strung across a parking lot while driving his 1940 Indian Chief motorcycle with a sidecar.











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