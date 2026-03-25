WATCH: Jay Leno Takes The Tesla Semi Out For A Spin

Agent009 submitted on 3/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:33:39 AM

Views : 552 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Jay Leno welcomes the all-new Tesla Semi outside his garage, because his garage doesn’t really fit the Tesla Semi. In fact, both the 500-mile Long Range and the Standard Range versions are parked outside the facility, looking all sleek and meaning business.
 
The Tesla Semi with the 500-mile range is equipped with a battery that features a capacity of 900 kWh. It boasts an efficiency of 1.7 kWh per mile while hauling an 82,000-pound gross combination weight, allowing it to drive up to 500 miles (804 kilometers) on a single charge.





 


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WATCH: Jay Leno Takes The Tesla Semi Out For A Spin

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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