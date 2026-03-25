WATCH: Jay Leno Takes The Tesla Semi Out For A Spin

Jay Leno welcomes the all-new Tesla Semi outside his garage, because his garage doesn’t really fit the Tesla Semi. In fact, both the 500-mile Long Range and the Standard Range versions are parked outside the facility, looking all sleek and meaning business.

The Tesla Semi with the 500-mile range is equipped with a battery that features a capacity of 900 kWh. It boasts an efficiency of 1.7 kWh per mile while hauling an 82,000-pound gross combination weight, allowing it to drive up to 500 miles (804 kilometers) on a single charge.











