Jay Leno started out in LA behind the wheel of a JCB 3CX Hydrogen backhoe loader, the world's first commercially available hydrogen combustion vehicle of its kind. The zero-tailpipe-emission construction machine is powered by the same engine architecture that set the mind-blowing 406.320 mph world land speed record.

No, Jay Leno isn't roaming the streets of Los Angeles at 400 mph (643.738 kph) because the JCB backhoe he has taken for a spin will by no means come anywhere near that speed. So he is moving around in a 19,180-pound (8,700-kilogram) monster.













