Jeep might not be quite ready yet for a pure-electric Wrangler, but the rugged SUV brand does have a plug-in-hybrid model on the way in the US market: the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The Wrangler 4xe follows two plug-in hybrids for the European market revealed earlier this year - the Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe - and it will provide American Wrangler buyers with a quiet, fuel-efficient new powertrain option capable of going the distance on-road or off.







Read Article