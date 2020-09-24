WATCH: Jeep Wrangler Stuck On Mountain Top Saved By Army Of 4x4 Enthusiasts

Agent009 submitted on 9/24/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:28:53 PM

0 user comments | Views : 1,076 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Many thought it'd be impossible without a helicopter, but they've done it.

That Jeep Wrangler stuck on California's Razor Ridge bike trail in a truly precarious spot has been recovered. Amazingly, no aerial antics were needed to yank the four-door JK off the cliffside and, instead, off-road ingenuity won out with the help of a local Jeep group. Rest assured, though—it wasn't easy.





Read Article


WATCH: Jeep Wrangler Stuck On Mountain Top Saved By Army Of 4x4 Enthusiasts

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]