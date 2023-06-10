WATCH! Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck CAUGHT CHEATING? But WHAT Were They DRIVING?

Even celebrities crave fast food sometimes and need to CHEAT on their diets! Jennifer Lopez was seen sitting in the front seat of her husband Ben Affleck's SUV. While Ben drove and their children sat in the back, JLo was photographed indulging in a tasty burger at McDonalds. This casual and relatable moment reminds us that even amidst the glitz and glamour of their celebrity lifestyles, they appreciate simple pleasures like enjoying a classic fast-food burger and doing the drive-thru!



Oh, and it's a new Rivian. Bet they paid a FORTUNE to them in product placement fees.













