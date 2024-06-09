WATCH! Joe Rogan Compares THIS Feature On His Tesla Model S Plaid To Joe Biden.

Joe Rogan humorously equates the experience of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology with the sentiment towards Biden's presidency. He describes his Model S Plaid as a marvel, akin to a time machine for its speed and autonomy, where pressing a button lets the car take over driving. This, Rogan likens to the feeling during Biden's term, where one might question the normalcy or acceptability of the situation, reflecting a mix of awe, disbelief, and questioning the reality of both technological advancement and political leadership.









JOE ROGAN: TESLA FSD IS LIKE BIDEN'S PRESIDENCY



"I have a Model S Plaid, and it's fantastic.



It is so fast it's like a time machine.



You can press a button, and it'll drive you.



It's the exact same feeling that I got when Joe Biden was the president - like, is this okay?"




