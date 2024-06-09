WATCH! Joe Rogan Compares THIS Feature On His Tesla Model S Plaid To Joe Biden.

Joe Rogan humorously equates the experience of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology with the sentiment towards Biden's presidency. He describes his Model S Plaid as a marvel, akin to a time machine for its speed and autonomy, where pressing a button lets the car take over driving. This, Rogan likens to the feeling during Biden's term, where one might question the normalcy or acceptability of the situation, reflecting a mix of awe, disbelief, and questioning the reality of both technological advancement and political leadership.