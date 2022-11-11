WATCH! John Kerry Says Every Country Needs To Spend THREE TRILLION DOLLARS EVERY SINGLE YEAR To SUCCEED Against Climate Change. YOU HEARD THAT RIGHT!

Without question this is simply the most insane comment on climate change we have EVER heard FROM THE CLIMATE CZAR.



Listen with your OWN ears to hear what he says it will take to WIN the climate change battle and then tell us if that's the case, WHO would EVER agree to do that.



Well, HE WOULD. Of course!



"There is not enough money in ANY country in the world to actually SOLVE this problem. Two and a half to four and a half TRILLION EVERY YEAR FOR THE NEXT THIRTY YEARS." John Kerry



So if that's the case, WHY WOULD WE EVER DO THAT?! Can you imagine what effect that would have on our country? And the people?





Discuss...





U.S. climate envoy John Kerry: "We desperately need the money. There is not enough money in any country in the world to actually solve [climate change]. It takes trillions and no government that I know of is ready to put trillions into this on an annual basis." pic.twitter.com/lsEmB3GGHp — The Hill (@thehill) November 10, 2022



