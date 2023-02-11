WATCH: Journalist Claims Tesla Model 3 Highland Has Finally "Grown Up"

The refreshed 2024 Tesla Model 3 has been reviewed by a number of European media outlets, but not that many journalists from the U.S. have had the chance to check it out and drive it yet. Fortunately, our old friend Kyle Conner from Out of Spec Reviews did, and he even got the chance to see how the Model 3 Highland drives at top speed on Germany's Autobahn.



This 50-minute review is actually one of the most complete we've seen so far as it covers multiple scenarios including city driving, performance driving, highway driving – including going full speed on the Autobahn – not to mention a Supercharging stop and a quick tour of the exterior and interior.



It's worth noting that the test started with the car at 100 percent battery capacity since this was a Model 3 RWD powered by an LFP pack. The thing that struck the reviewer is the estimated range of 262 miles shown on the Tesla screen, which is less than the outgoing model.



New Suspension On Model 3 Highland Is Amazing Enough To Make You Wait! pic.twitter.com/8M5aNYnUXN — Out of Spec Podcast (@OutofSpecPod) October 31, 2023







