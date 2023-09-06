WATCH: Just Because You Own A Range Rover Doesn't Mean You Know How to Off Road

You may want to cue the Benny Hill music for this one, as it shows a stock Range Rover from the previous generation going downhill on a very muddy course through the woods. The person filming it (or the one next to them) cannot stop shouting at the driver in a language that we're not familiar (is that Chinese?) with as they blast through the extremely slippery path with no control whatsoever. The person holding the wheel hit a few bumps while the camera was rolling. You can see the brake lights on, which reveals just how desperate they were to bring the luxury SUV to a complete stop, and that's what they did eventually, albeit not without bending that pretty body. The white 4x4 failed to go around a corner, and it finally stopped after hitting a tree and taking it down as the crowd went "whoa."



