WATCH: Just WHAT Is Inside A Tesla 4680 Battery Cell?

After completing the teardown of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack, Munro Live's team finally had a while to present also an individual 4680-type cylindrical battery cell.This latest high-capacity round cell is exceptionally interesting and, just like the pack, includes many new solutions. The Limiting Factor already highlighted a lot of things, including the tabless design, initial chemistry research (NCM 811), and measures of energy density.

Here we can see Munro Live's Cory Steuben and Antonio Dinunno discussing all of the elements of the cell, completely torn down to a single element. Not only that, the video includes a few computed tomography (CT) images of the cell, provided by Kinetic Vision (see from 3:20).



