WATCH! KARMA POLICE? Man Who Tried To SHOOT Kyle Rittenhouse RUN OVER By Hit And Run SUV! OUCH!

Karma can be a bad thing it seems. Protestor Caige Grosskreutz who was wounded by Kyle Rittenhouse in the 2020 BLM protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin was struck by a hit and run driver.

The vehicle plowover wasn’t a politically motivated incident. The driver has been arrested and charged with two hit-and-run charges, along with driving with a suspended license.



On a side note this week, Grosskreutz filed a secret petition to change his legal name — that was quickly reported by a news outlet, prompting his call for a leak investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court.





?? Breaking News: Gaige Grosskreutz, one of the individuals involved in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, has been struck by a car in Milwaukee. ?? pic.twitter.com/wva4zrERnH — HumanDilemma (@HumanDilemma_) September 22, 2023caige.jpg The vehicle plowover wasn’t a politically motivated incident. The driver has been arrested and charged with two hit-and-run charges, along with driving with a suspended license.On a side note this week, Grosskreutz filed a secret petition to change his legal name — that was quickly reported by a news outlet, prompting his call for a leak investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court.



Read Article