WATCH! KARMA POLICE? Man Who Tried To SHOOT Kyle Rittenhouse RUN OVER By Hit And Run SUV! OUCH!

 Karma can be a bad thing it seems.  Protestor Caige Grosskreutz who was wounded by Kyle Rittenhouse in the 2020 BLM protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin was struck by a hit and run driver.


The vehicle plowover wasn’t a politically motivated incident. The driver has been arrested and charged with two hit-and-run charges, along with driving with a suspended license.

On a side note this week, Grosskreutz filed a secret petition to change his legal name — that was quickly reported by a  news outlet, prompting his call for a leak investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court. 




