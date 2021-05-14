WATCH: KIA REVEALS The Upcoming EV6 Interior In Detail

Kia has released a new video, presenting the interior of the upcoming EV6 model that will enter the market in the second half of this year.



This new EV model, the first Kia based on the E-GMP platform, brings a completely new interior concept compared to previous Kia models.



Inside the Kia EV6, we can see driver-centric panoramic curved display that consists two individual 12.3 screens (instrument cluster and infotainment). There is also augmented reality head-up display.

Kia EV6 interior







