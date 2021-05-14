WATCH: KIA REVEALS The Upcoming EV6 Interior In Detail

Agent009 submitted on 5/14/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:11:59 AM

Views : 392 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Kia has released a new video, presenting the interior of the upcoming EV6 model that will enter the market in the second half of this year.

This new EV model, the first Kia based on the E-GMP platform, brings a completely new interior concept compared to previous Kia models.

Inside the Kia EV6, we can see driver-centric panoramic curved display that consists two individual 12.3 screens (instrument cluster and infotainment). There is also augmented reality head-up display.
Kia EV6 interior



Read Article


WATCH: KIA REVEALS The Upcoming EV6 Interior In Detail

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)