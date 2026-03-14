WATCH! KNOCK-KNOCK. Who's There? The Cadillac Escalade-V. GM's 6.2L Curse Strikes Again?

Imagine this: You've just driven off the lot in your brand-new, limited-edition 2026 Cadillac Escalade-V in stunning Magnus Metal Frost—one of only 255 ever made. Priced around $150,000 CAD, it's the pinnacle of luxury and performance, boasting a supercharged 6.2L V8 pumping out 682 horsepower. You savor every mile on the way home, keeping it under 55 mph on side streets, dreaming of the adventures ahead. Then, with just 18 miles on the odometer, you park it, fire it up for your spouse or friend to hear—and a deep, ominous engine knock rattles through the cabin. The check engine light flashes urgently. Your heart sinks. This isn't a used car with hidden issues; it's fresh from the factory, barely broken in.



What would you do? Panic? Demand answers? Film it for proof, just like the owner in that viral clip? You'd likely tow it straight back to the dealership, furious that your dream ride betrayed you before the first tank of gas. The warranty might cover repairs, but the damage is done—trust shattered, excitement replaced by dread. You'd wonder: Is this a one-off defect, or part of a bigger pattern?



The chances this ties directly to GM's notorious 6.2L engine troubles are uncomfortably high—around 70-80%, based on widespread owner reports and ongoing issues. While the Escalade-V's supercharged LT4 variant avoids some Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM) lifter pitfalls plaguing standard 6.2L L87 engines in non-V models, GM's broader problems persist: contaminated rod bearings, crankshaft defects, assembly errors (like missing wrist pin clips), and early failures leading to knocking, misfires, or total engine loss. Recent recalls have hit hundreds of thousands of 2021-2024 vehicles, with investigations expanding into post-remedy failures. Even 2025-2026 models aren't immune—owners report knocking and catastrophic breakdowns at low miles, despite GM's claims of fixes.



In your shoes, you'd push hard for a full replacement or buyback, vowing to rethink luxury GM purchases. That matte-finish beast looks incredible, but reliability shouldn't be a gamble at this price. Buyers, proceed with eyes wide open—because 18 miles is no way to start a legacy.



Discuss...











?? BRAND NEW $150,000 CADILLAC ESCALADE ALREADY ENGINE KNOCKING WITH JUST 18 MILES — CHECK ENGINE LIGHT FLASHING



A man filming his brand new Cadillac Escalade-V “Magnus Frost,” one of just 255 produced, says something is already seriously wrong.



The SUV has only 18 miles on the… pic.twitter.com/ytrMLbSZcw — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 14, 2026



