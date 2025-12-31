WATCH: Karma Builds The Last Revero - New Geyser To Lead The Way

Karma Automotive has just rolled out the final Revero, the model that was specifically brought to the market to replace the star-crossed Fisker Karma and redefine the segment of electrified sedans, but gloriously failed. Now, the Gyesera is here to replace it, and hopefully for Karma, the third time's a charm. Danish automotive designer and entrepreneur Henrik Fisker is throwing the dice once again by killing the Revero and launching the Gyesera. Was the Revero really significant on the market? It sold 13 Reveros in 2023, many of them finding owners at auctions, where they were acquired with prices ranging from $37,500 to $56,000.









