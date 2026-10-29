Agent009 submitted on 10/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:02 AM
Views : 578 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com
The latest teaser clips from Karma Automotive point to a Halloween deadline. The footage shows a racetrack flyby of a blue car with a large rear wing, tagged for an October 31 reveal at Wynn Las Vegas. Karma has not said what the car is, leaving fans to guess whether this is a new model or a dressed-up version of something already on the books. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karma Automotive (@karmaautomotive)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karma Automotive (@karmaautomotive)
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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karma Automotive (@karmaautomotive)
A post shared by Karma Automotive (@karmaautomotive)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karma Automotive (@karmaautomotive)
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."— Agent009 (View Profile)
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."
— Agent009 (View Profile)
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