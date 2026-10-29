WATCH: Karma Teases Track Ready Performance Car

Agent009 submitted on 10/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:02 AM

Views : 578 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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The latest teaser clips from Karma Automotive point to a Halloween deadline. The footage shows a racetrack flyby of a blue car with a large rear wing, tagged for an October 31 reveal at Wynn Las Vegas.
 
Karma has not said what the car is, leaving fans to guess whether this is a new model or a dressed-up version of something already on the books.


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WATCH: Karma Teases Track Ready Performance Car

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