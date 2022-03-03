WATCH: Ken Block Shows Off His Crazy 637HP Audi e-tron GT

Thanks to his new partnership with Audi, Ken Block will soon be hitting the streets in a particularly striking RS e-tron GT.

The Gymkhana star had the opportunity to create his dream RS e-tron GT with the company’s design team and opted for a very clean look that will make it the perfect daily driver.

For starters, the RS e-tron GT has been equipped with a matte white wrap that is contrasted by a number of gloss black parts, including across parts of the front fascia. The car stands out even further thanks to a set of mismatched wheels from Rotiform that have a classic rally-inspired aero disc design at the front and a more traditional six-spoke design at the rear.







Read Article