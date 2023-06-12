WATCH: Ken Block's Last Gymakana Video Debuts

Hoonigan has shared Ken Block's final parting gift with us: Electrikhana Two: The Mexico City Sessions, or at least, that's what it was called; it's now more aptly titled One More Playground. The film was shot near the end of November last year, around a month before Ken Block tragically died in a freak snowmobile accident.



The first Electrikhana film was released a month before shooting began for the new film, but in the interim, Audi and Block made several changes to the S1 Hoonitron so that it would better suit Ken's unique driving style. One of the most noteworthy changes was the addition of simulated gear shifts.











