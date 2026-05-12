WATCH: Key Leno Takes Out The American Made 3D Printed Czinger 21c Super Car

Agent009 submitted on 5/12/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:12:18 AM

Views : 348 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Czinger has caused quite a disruption in the hypercar world. The American-built, 3D-printed 21C has rewritten the rules of high-performance automotive engineering. Jay Leno opens the door of his garage to Founder and CEO Lukas Czinger, takes both versions of the hypercar out for a spin, and gets a lot of thumbs up.
   
Unlike many manufacturers, founders, and CEOs, Czinger has kept "every promise they made has been kept," Jay Leno points out. He has had his eyes on the company since its inception. In a world where Tesla has promised the Roadster nearly a decade ago and never delivered, and models are scheduled for production and then scrapped altogether, that is, indeed, keeping promises stopped being the norm and became the exception.





 


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WATCH: Key Leno Takes Out The American Made 3D Printed Czinger 21c Super Car

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