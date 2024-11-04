WATCH: Kia Confirms Tasman As Name For First Pickup Truck Due In 2025

Agent009 submitted on 4/11/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:38:40 AM

Views : 674 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A few weeks after Kia Australia launched an engaging promotional campaign for its forthcoming pickup truck, debating what it should be called, it now has a name. It will be called the Kia Tasman, as we had long suspected.
 
Last year, the company trademarked the Tasman moniker, drawing inspiration from the Tasman Sea, which lies between Australia and New Zealand, as well as the explorer Abel Tasman, who discovered Australia’s island state of Tasmania. It’s a fitting name for a vehicle that will consider Australia one of its most important markets.





 


Read Article


WATCH: Kia Confirms Tasman As Name For First Pickup Truck Due In 2025

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)