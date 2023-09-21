WATCH: Kia EV5 Caught Parked On The Streets Of South Korea

While the production version of the Kia EV5 has been unveiled in China, our prior exposure has been limited to static studio photos. Now, we have the opportunity to observe the electric crossover in real-world conditions, alongside other vehicles and a person.

 
Filmed on the road in Korea, the video takes a very thorough look at the design of the EV5 without any camouflage, albeit in pre-production spec. As before, it is notable how similar to the concept version of the crossover the production version will be.

